Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Sells $198,780.21 in Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Chairman Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 12,933 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $198,780.21. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,690,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,356,581.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Curtis Drew Hodgson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

On Wednesday, January 13th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 59 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $896.80.

On Monday, January 11th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 300 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $4,560.00.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 2,955 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total transaction of $44,945.55.

On Monday, January 4th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 532 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $8,113.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,218 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $64,113.60.

On Friday, November 27th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,419 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.20, for a total transaction of $51,968.80.

On Wednesday, November 25th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 490 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $7,301.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 4,998 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $74,520.18.

On Thursday, November 19th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 3,669 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $54,704.79.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Curtis Drew Hodgson sold 7,887 shares of Legacy Housing stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.94, for a total transaction of $117,831.78.

Shares of LEGH opened at $15.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.98. Legacy Housing Co. has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $16.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. The firm has a market cap of $371.59 million, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.09.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.03. Legacy Housing had a net margin of 19.22% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm had revenue of $43.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Legacy Housing Co. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Legacy Housing by 18.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 21.2% in the third quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 496,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,790,000 after purchasing an additional 86,668 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Legacy Housing in the third quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 261.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,307 shares during the last quarter. 18.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LEGH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legacy Housing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Legacy Housing from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Legacy Housing from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.75.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and offers wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as a range of homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.