Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,061 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $86.41. 328,172 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,281,777. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.90. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $55.58 and a fifty-two week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

