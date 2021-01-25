Ledyard National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,366 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 64 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 691.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,866,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,760,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG traded down $19.88 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1,881.17. 74,364 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,767.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,628.93. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,013.54 and a twelve month high of $1,934.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.12 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,813.27, for a total transaction of $99,729.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,534.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,564 shares of company stock worth $2,756,038. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,810.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,970.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

