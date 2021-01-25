Ledyard National Bank Lowers Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Ledyard National Bank cut its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 10,389 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in eBay were worth $6,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 136.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,491,744 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $969,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666,647 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in eBay by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,718,202 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $506,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,160,659 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in eBay by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 4,610,509 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $240,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,235 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in eBay by 2,721.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares during the period. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,825,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

In other eBay news, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,435 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $266,749.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,454.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of eBay stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,991,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,564 shares of company stock worth $1,196,523. 5.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on eBay from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.68.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $58.16. 741,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,156,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. eBay Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $61.06. The company has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.12.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates the marketplace and classifieds platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. Its Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and Classifieds platform comprises a collection of brands, such as Mobile.de, Kijiji, Gumtree, Marktplaats, eBay Kleinanzeigen, and others that offer online classifieds to help people find what they are looking for in their local communities.

Featured Story: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.