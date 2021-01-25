Ledyard National Bank Increases Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE)

Ledyard National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,237 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF were worth $6,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ESGE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after purchasing an additional 17,130 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 53,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF by 81.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF alerts:

ESGE stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $45.70. 51,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,281,901. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF has a 12-month low of $23.58 and a 12-month high of $45.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:ESGE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.