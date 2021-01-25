Ledyard National Bank Has $24.96 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Ledyard National Bank raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,287 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,181 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Ledyard National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $24,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,529,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,865,096,000 after acquiring an additional 7,024,881 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 59,599,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,117,740,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,410 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,860,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811,276 shares during the last quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 8,425,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,858,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,427,431,000 after acquiring an additional 774,302 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA stock traded down $0.38 on Monday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,414,636 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.47 and its 200 day moving average is $63.51. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.