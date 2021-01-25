Ledyard National Bank Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Ledyard National Bank lowered its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,232 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VTIP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,745,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,783,000 after acquiring an additional 3,088,746 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Capital Management now owns 755,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,552,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 383,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,563,000 after buying an additional 28,185 shares in the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 176,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,021,000 after buying an additional 6,446 shares in the last quarter.

VTIP stock remained flat at $$51.35 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,273. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $46.38 and a 1-year high of $51.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.333 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

