Ledyard National Bank Cuts Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $8,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 44.0% during the second quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,544 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 20,570 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,138,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Medtronic by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Medtronic by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 13,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,460,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total transaction of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT traded down $0.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $116.21. The company had a trading volume of 112,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,751,156. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $121.41. The stock has a market cap of $156.42 billion, a PE ratio of 44.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $115.85 and its 200 day moving average is $106.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

