Ledyard National Bank Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $92,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VPL traded up $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.46. 27,631 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,993. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $79.68 and a 200 day moving average of $71.57. Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $48.00 and a 52-week high of $83.12.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

Further Reading: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Pacific Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.