Ledyard National Bank Acquires 5,641 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Ledyard National Bank raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 292.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,641 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,463,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,772,849,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,657,538 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,607,197,000 after buying an additional 105,873 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 465,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $260,356,000 after buying an additional 103,282 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 323,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $180,821,000 after buying an additional 94,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 570,122 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $319,143,000 after buying an additional 90,500 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.48, for a total value of $52,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,356,715.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

REGN stock traded up $5.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $543.02. 29,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,226. The company has a quick ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $495.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $563.01. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $328.13 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a market cap of $57.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.30.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.52 by ($1.16). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 38.28%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 27.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on REGN shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $630.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $527.00 to $553.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $690.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $737.00 to $736.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $575.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $619.32.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

