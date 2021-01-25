Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 991 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. American Water Works makes up about 1.9% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $2,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.4% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,826,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,576,000 after acquiring an additional 216,130 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,327,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $192,397,000 after purchasing an additional 49,594 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,087,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $157,516,000 after purchasing an additional 199,356 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 561,909 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,409,000 after purchasing an additional 19,458 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 22.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 529,119 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,033,000 after purchasing an additional 96,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

AWK traded up $1.18 on Monday, hitting $162.09. 17,576 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 968,050. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $149.17.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. American Water Works’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 60.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWK. Janney Montgomery Scott cut American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America raised American Water Works from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on American Water Works from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $173.00 target price for the company. Finally, US Capital Advisors reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.85.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

