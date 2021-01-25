Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 849 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 9.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Stryker makes up about 1.5% of Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,071 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 2,306 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its holdings in Stryker by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 11,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Stryker by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,145 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded down $1.71 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $238.22. The stock had a trading volume of 33,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. The firm has a market cap of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.52 and a 200 day moving average of $214.79. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 10,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.28, for a total transaction of $2,527,487.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYK. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $232.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

