Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 281 Shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,658 shares of the company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,958. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $94.39.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.