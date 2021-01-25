Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 277 Shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TrueWealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,577,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 416,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,697,000 after buying an additional 94,699 shares during the last quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 192.4% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 25,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after buying an additional 52,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

SCHD traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.85. 111,890 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,605. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.02. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.83 and a 12-month high of $67.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.