Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Sells 255 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lowered its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in Dominion Energy by 161.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on D shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.42.

In other Dominion Energy news, Chairman Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $3,793,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 901,144 shares in the company, valued at $68,369,795.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $73.56. The company had a trading volume of 86,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,621,650. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $60.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,614.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.25. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.79 and a twelve month high of $90.89.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 59.43%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

