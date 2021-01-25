Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Raises Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,235,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.3% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.6% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 226,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,281,000 after buying an additional 37,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 149.7% during the third quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,430,000 after buying an additional 21,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities raised Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $173.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Digital Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.40.

Shares of DLR traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $143.06. 55,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,712,379. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $105.00 and a 1 year high of $165.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $134.83 and its 200-day moving average is $145.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($1.62). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.37%.

In related news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.21, for a total value of $7,460,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 784,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,000,932.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cindy Fiedelman sold 1,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $245,641.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,641. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,104,878 in the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

