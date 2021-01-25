Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Invests $255,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. First Financialcorp IN grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financialcorp IN now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $101.15. The stock had a trading volume of 634,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,789. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $47.52 and a 1-year high of $101.68. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.43.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

