Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $690,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,599 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 177 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $284.11. 177,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The stock has a market cap of $305.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $268.95 and a 200 day moving average of $273.07.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 910.85% and a net margin of 9.94%. The business had revenue of $33.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Gordon Haskett upgraded The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Guggenheim upgraded The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. BNP Paribas started coverage on The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $310.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $293.25.

In other The Home Depot news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 97,352 shares in the company, valued at $26,226,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total value of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.