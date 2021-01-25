Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $426,000 Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,216 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,564 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.0% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 10,589 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 2,965 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 17,200 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,800 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $347.39. The company had a trading volume of 94,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,114,502. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $329.61 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $347.64 and a 200-day moving average of $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,186,296. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total value of $855,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,674 shares of company stock valued at $11,006,907 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $409.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.