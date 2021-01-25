Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Has $1.77 Million Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Sysco by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 188,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,834,000 after buying an additional 9,417 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 11,141.1% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 81,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,052,000 after buying an additional 80,773 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 19,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYY. Consumer Edge raised shares of Sysco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sysco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sysco from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.33.

In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total transaction of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,757,817.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 409,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total value of $29,839,739.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $73.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,504. The stock has a market cap of $37.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,073.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $83.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 89.55%.

Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

