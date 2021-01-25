Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021 // Comments off

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

SCHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.02. 5,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,771. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.