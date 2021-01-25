Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Grows Position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $126,000.

Get Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHR traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $58.02. 5,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 523,771. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $54.61 and a 1 year high of $59.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.43.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.