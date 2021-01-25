Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,228,000 after buying an additional 15,879 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 509.7% during the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 24,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 20,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Pine Investment CO lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 90,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 20,796 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $60.75. 7,218 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 477,504. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.11. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $37.79 and a 1 year high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

