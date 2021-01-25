Kwmg LLC Sells 188 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Kwmg LLC reduced its holdings in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $4,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $2,863,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the third quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 33.9% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 117,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,358,000 after buying an additional 29,664 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank cut Canadian National Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Barclays raised Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.40.

Shares of NYSE CNI traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $106.57. 2,631 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,193. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $65.13 and a 52 week high of $116.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.48.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

