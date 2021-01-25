Kwmg LLC Raises Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 115,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Cardinal Health comprises about 1.1% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter worth $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,378,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 11,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond increased its stake in Cardinal Health by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 38,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 11,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

CAH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Barclays raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.30.

Shares of NYSE:CAH traded down $0.85 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.54. 3,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,736,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.05 and a 12-month high of $60.69.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.486 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

