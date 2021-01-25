Kwmg LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CSL. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $840,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,743.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,438,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,515 shares of company stock valued at $6,842,436. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSL stock traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $154.11. 578 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,700. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $97.55 and a 12 month high of $169.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $154.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.96.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.67.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's Carlisle Construction Materials segment offers thermoplastic polyolefin, ethylene propylene diene monomer rubber, and polyvinyl chloride roofing membranes that are used on non-residential low-sloped roofs; roofing accessories, such as flashings, fasteners, sealing tapes, coatings, and waterproofing products; rigid foam insulation panels for roofing applications; specialty polyurethane products; vapor and air barriers, HVAC duct sealants, and hardware; and block molded polystyrene.

