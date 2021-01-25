Kwmg LLC Buys 356 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,954 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 71.4% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 33.5% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 582 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 67.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $104.00 in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.63.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $116,601.12. Also, major shareholder Ai Investments Holdings Llc sold 90,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total transaction of $7,816,674.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 94,166 shares of company stock worth $8,099,374 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYB traded down $1.92 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $89.56. 6,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,236. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $33.71 and a 12-month high of $99.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.70.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

