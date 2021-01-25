Kwmg LLC Buys 10,025 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,025 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 2.7% of Kwmg LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,489,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $986,163,000 after acquiring an additional 884,463 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after acquiring an additional 669,303 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 742.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 638,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,380,000 after acquiring an additional 562,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,667.8% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,222,000 after acquiring an additional 406,609 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,281,777. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.90.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

