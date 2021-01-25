Kwmg LLC Acquires 6,170 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Kwmg LLC raised its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 163,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,170 shares during the quarter. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Kwmg LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $8,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,404,000. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 326,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,337,000 after acquiring an additional 15,792 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $697,000. Finally, Smart Money Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 61.0% in the third quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 66,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after buying an additional 25,164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS NEAR remained flat at $$50.24 during midday trading on Monday. 576,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $50.30.

