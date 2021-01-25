Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Sells $42,864.30 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 1,473 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total value of $42,864.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin M. Goodwin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 600 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $12,792.00.

KTOS opened at $29.95 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.86. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $31.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

KTOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist downgraded Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Noble Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.88.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

