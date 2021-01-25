Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Sells $35,465.10 in Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) CEO Eric M. Demarco sold 1,210 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.31, for a total value of $35,465.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Eric M. Demarco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total value of $131,150.00.

On Monday, November 23rd, Eric M. Demarco sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $102,900.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS opened at $29.95 on Monday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $31.54. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 748.94 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.47.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 0.62%. The firm had revenue of $202.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KTOS. Truist cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Noble Financial lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, B. Riley cut Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.88.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 175.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the third quarter valued at $142,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc provides mission critical products, solutions, and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products; space, training, and cybersecurity products; C5ISR/modular systems; turbine technologies; and defense and rocket support services.

