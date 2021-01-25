Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Invests $5.23 Million in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 90,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $5,226,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $63.56 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.45. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $63.71.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

