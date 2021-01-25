Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Has $23.26 Million Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,535 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,819 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 2.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $23,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NVDA. Axel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,330,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,556 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 698.5% in the 3rd quarter. HWG Holdings LP now owns 1,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,471 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 312 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on NVIDIA from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on NVIDIA from $540.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.92.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Michael G. Mccaffery sold 3,927 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.99, for a total transaction of $2,108,759.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,216 shares in the company, valued at $7,096,859.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Colette Kress bought 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $548.50 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $505.35. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $180.68 and a 1-year high of $589.07. The firm has a market cap of $339.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

