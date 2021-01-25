Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Grows Holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD grew its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,022 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AXA S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 171.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 570 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $66.61 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.08 and a 200-day moving average of $60.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $78.47.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a positive return on equity of 6.84% and a negative net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Read More: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.