Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Boosts Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 122,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Capital One Financial makes up about 1.1% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $12,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 211,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,905,000 after purchasing an additional 71,051 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,228,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after buying an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 16,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $105.34 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $127.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $91.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.65.

In other news, insider Michael J. Wassmer sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $186,675.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,465. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 33,275 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.14, for a total value of $2,400,458.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,560,941 shares in the company, valued at $256,886,283.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 382,512 shares of company stock worth $31,976,610 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

