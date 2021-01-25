Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD Acquires 4,496 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,576 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of C. Ruggie Capital Group lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 496.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ruggie Capital Group now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citigroup stock opened at $61.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.00 and a fifty-two week high of $80.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.92.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.80%.

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

