Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Takes $4.57 Million Position in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 898,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,000. ICL Group makes up approximately 1.0% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in ICL Group in the third quarter valued at about $126,074,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ICL Group by 367.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,106,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227,764 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 386,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 111,760 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in ICL Group by 209.1% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 289,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 195,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in ICL Group by 17.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ICL opened at $5.42 on Monday. ICL Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. ICL Group had a positive return on equity of 5.99% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ICL Group from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Stephens cut ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL Group Company Profile

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

