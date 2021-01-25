Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Purchases Shares of 49,088 iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 49,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,975,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 1,260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,170,000 after buying an additional 17,397 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 46,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after buying an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $320,000.

NASDAQ:MCHI opened at $91.06 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.74 and its 200 day moving average is $80.11. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $91.58.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

