Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD Has $21.60 Million Stock Position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA)

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD lifted its holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF (NYSEARCA:KBA) by 98.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,571 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,670 shares during the quarter. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF were worth $21,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KBA. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 1,550.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000.

Shares of KBA stock opened at $49.10 on Monday. KraneShares Bosera MSCI China A ETF has a one year low of $27.16 and a one year high of $49.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.89 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94.

