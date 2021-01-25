Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) received a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective from research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on Koninklijke Philips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €48.10 ($56.59).

Koninklijke Philips has a 1 year low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a 1 year high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

