Kinloch Capital LLC Takes $37,000 Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 167 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 102,931 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $22,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,319 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,630,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 49,470 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $969,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 5,657 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.95 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $256.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Pritchard Capital raised Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $229.00 to $272.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.65.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total value of $23,253,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares in the company, valued at $309,875,343.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

