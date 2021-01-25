Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.75-8.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +4-6% yr/yr to $19.9-20.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $19.58 billion.Kimberly-Clark also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 7.75-8.00 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $181.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an underweight rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $6.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $138.66. 123,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,933,750. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $133.83 and its 200 day moving average is $143.69. The firm has a market cap of $47.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark has a 1 year low of $110.66 and a 1 year high of $160.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

In related news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $132.67 per share, for a total transaction of $398,010.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

