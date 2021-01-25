Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “kforce.com is a full-service, web-based specialty staffing firm providing flexible and permanent staffing solutions for organizations and career management for individuals in the specialty skill areas of information technology, finance & accounting, human resources, engineering, pharmaceutical, health care, legal, e-solutions consulting, scientific and insurance and investments. kforce.com offers web-based services including online resumes and job postings, interactive interviews and job placements and career management strategies (company press release). “

KFRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti raised Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their target price on Kforce from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ KFRC opened at $45.66 on Friday. Kforce has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $45.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Kforce news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 36,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $1,546,870.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KFRC. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kforce by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 14,220.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,864 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Kforce by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in shares of Kforce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

