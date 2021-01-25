KeyCorp Increases Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) Price Target to $3.00

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) had its price objective boosted by KeyCorp from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

CDEV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Centennial Resource Development to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a reduce rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Centennial Resource Development from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. MKM Partners lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Centennial Resource Development from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $2.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.50.

Shares of CDEV stock opened at $2.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $695.85 million, a P/E ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 84.87%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triad Investment Management raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Centennial Resource Development during the second quarter valued at $729,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 4.8% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 448,108 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 20,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

