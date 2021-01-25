Key Tronic (KTCC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Key Tronic has set its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance at 0.15-0.25 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $123.21 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:KTCC opened at $7.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Key Tronic has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92. The stock has a market cap of $84.68 million, a PE ratio of 17.11 and a beta of 1.76.

Key Tronic Corporation, doing business as KeyTronicEMS Co, provides electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services.

