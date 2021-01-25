Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Takes $569,000 Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 8,050 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BUD. AXA S.A. bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 690.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 506 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $66.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.69. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52 week low of $32.58 and a 52 week high of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -180.02, a PEG ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a positive return on equity of 6.84%. The business had revenue of $12.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BUD. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Redburn Partners cut shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.80.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV, a brewing company, engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

