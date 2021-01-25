Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Sells 635 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,895,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,144,404 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,675,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 332,062 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,392,000. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,281,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,893,000.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $28.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average of $27.87. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1-year low of $19.74 and a 1-year high of $30.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.