Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Raises Holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,201 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution ETF were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 88.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Get ARK Genomic Revolution ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:ARKG opened at $110.54 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.27. ARK Genomic Revolution ETF has a 12 month low of $24.00 and a 12 month high of $114.83.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.