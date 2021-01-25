Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $583,000 in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 12,318.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 10,963 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $335,000. Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd increased its position in shares of The Brink’s by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 193,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,040 shares during the period.

NYSE:BCO opened at $71.33 on Monday. The Brink’s Company has a one year low of $33.17 and a one year high of $91.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.32 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.63.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.45. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The company had revenue of $971.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 5th. The Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BCO shares. Truist upped their target price on The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About The Brink's

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, South America, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and network infrastructure services.

