Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV) by 133.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,628 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,078 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,060,000. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 168,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after purchasing an additional 19,412 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 61,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 10,134 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 46,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,636 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA FNOV opened at $35.58 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.31. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $23.91 and a twelve month high of $35.86.

