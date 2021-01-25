Kestra Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,097 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $3,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ISTB. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9,692.3% during the fourth quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 154.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,487,000.

Get iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $51.65 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.54. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.53 and a twelve month high of $51.81.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.